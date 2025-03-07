Glendale police arrest delivery driver accused of sexually assaulting woman, minor while on the job

GLENDALE, Calif. (KABC) -- A driver delivering packages to Amazon customers was arrested for allegedly sexually assaulting a woman and a minor while on the job in Southern California, police said.

Glendale police arrested 24-year-old Fernando Barreto-Hernandez of Los Angeles who allegedly assaulted a woman back in January near Brand Boulevard and Chevy Chase Drive in Glendale.

Barreto-Hernandez was arrested days later for a similar incident that occurred in Los Angeles back in December 2024.

During that incident, Barreto-Hernandez allegedly assaulted a female minor while delivering Amazon packages, according to police.

While Barreto-Hernandez appeared in court for the incident involving the minor, he was then arrested for the Glendale incident, police added.

Barreto-Hernandez has worked for a number of delivery companies.

"Delivery drivers are not Amazon employees. Those who deliver to Amazon customers work for independent third-party delivery service providers," said Alisa Carroll, an Amazon spokesperson.

He faces a combination of felony and misdemeanor charges for the two cases.

He is currently out of custody on bond, officials said.

Police believe there may be additional victims. Anyone with further information is urged to contact the Glendale Police Department's Assaults Unit at (818) 548-3106.