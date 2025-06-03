GlendaleOUT hosts 4th annual Queer Family Picnic in the Park

GLENDALE, Calif. (KABC) -- GlendaleOUT will host its 4th annual Queer Family Picnic in the Park on Saturday, June 7, 1 p.m. - 5 p.m., in Adam Square Mini Park.

This family-friendly LGBTQIA+ event welcomes all ages to join an all-inclusive community picnic to celebrate diversity, love, and equity.

Attendees can expect a variety of pride-related activities and crafts.

Around 10 a.m., Glendale's own KAFN coffee will be served to picnic attendees.

GlendaleOut is a grassroots organization that believes in building, evolving, and moving forward queer voices in the city of Glendale.

GlendaleOut and GUSD Parents for Public Schools have distributed over 70 of the hundred LGBTQIA+ flags in the past years. They are offering free flags to any community member, organization, or business that are willing to display in support of the community.

