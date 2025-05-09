Golf cart chase ends in Los Angeles River

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- A man who led police on a bizarre chase in a golf cart was arrested after the pursuit came to an end in the Los Angeles River overnight.

It began around 12 a.m. Friday along the river near Fletcher Drive and San Fernando Road in the Elysian Valley area, according to the Los Angeles Police Department.

The pursuit continued in the water after the suspect, who was wanted on a felony narcotics warrant, drove into the river and tried to swim away.

It's unclear if the golf cart belonged to him. Officers eventually took the man into custody.