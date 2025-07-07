Good Samaritans rush to help victim in deadly hit-and-run crash in South LA

Police are seeking the public's help in finding the driver wanted in a deadly hit-and-run crash in South Los Angeles.

Police are seeking the public's help in finding the driver wanted in a deadly hit-and-run crash in South Los Angeles.

Police are seeking the public's help in finding the driver wanted in a deadly hit-and-run crash in South Los Angeles.

Police are seeking the public's help in finding the driver wanted in a deadly hit-and-run crash in South Los Angeles.

SOUTH LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- Police are seeking the public's help in finding the driver wanted in a deadly hit-and-run crash in South Los Angeles.

The incident happened Saturday night at 91st and Figueroa streets, according to the L.A. Police Department. That's when the driver of a Porsche Panamera hit another car, killing 25-year-old Emerson Noel Escobar Gonzalez.

Video from the Citizen app shows good Samaritans trying to help the victim who was trapped in the car.

Gonzalez died at the scene, and the driver of the Porsche, a woman, took off running. The Porsche was towed away as evidence.

A reward of up to $25,000 is available for information leading to an arrest and conviction. Anyone with information is urged to contact LAPD's South Traffic Division at (213) 458-3472 or (323) 421-2570.