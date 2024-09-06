The Gourmet Pizza Shoppe in Redlands is a community staple known for its 100+ pizza varieties

Scott and Eric Brandt, brothers who were born and raised in Redlands, started working at The Gourmet Pizza Shoppe 20 years ago. Now, they own the restaurant, which is a local favorite.

REDLANDS, Calif. (KABC) -- The Gourmet Pizza Shoppe along historic State Street in Redlands is a community staple.

"We have people who stop at our window and go, 'Holy moly it smells so good out here,'" said Scott Brandt, who owns the restaurant along with his brother, Eric Brandt.

This local favorite is best known for its enormous variety, and in many cases, unconventional toppings. That's why their motto is: "...On a pizza?"

Their eclectic menu includes the Oaxaca with refried beans, rice and tortilla chips. There's also the mashed potato and gravy pizza, chicken alfredo, plus the very unique peanut butter and bacon pizza.

The restaurant also has classics, too. Pepperoni reigns as the most popular.

These brothers, who were born and raised in Redlands, started working at the restaurant two decades ago, and now they own the place.

"Not only do I get to work with my brother every day but a lot of times family members come in here and eat for hours, and friends I haven't seen in a long time," Eric said.

The eatery offers over 100 different pizza varieties. And if for some reason, you don't see one you want, you can build your own.

"We're our own style. You're not going to find us anywhere else," Scott said.

You can order a personal, small, medium, large and extra large. Plus, there are plenty of dessert pizzas for those of us who love a little something sweet.

The menu also includes vegan and gluten-free options, plus delicious salads and local beers on tap.

Between the photos and newspaper articles on the walls, you'll feel the pride this pizza shop has in its Redlands community.

"If there was no Facebook, this is where people would come in, and they know where they can find us," Eric said.

"It's a great community to support. We support the community and they support us," Scott said.

The brothers said they're interested in franchising and welcome any serious interest.

Thank you Matt Rutledge in Redlands for the submission!

What's your favorite local restaurant? Share with us and we may highlight your submission On The Menu with Rachel Brown.