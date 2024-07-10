Newsom addresses CA wildfire response as severe impacts, blistering heat hit state

Governor Newsom gave an update on the state's response to wildfires burning across California as firefighters battle at least 19 wildfires amid extreme temperatures.

Governor Newsom gave an update on the state's response to wildfires burning across California as firefighters battle at least 19 wildfires amid extreme temperatures.

Governor Newsom gave an update on the state's response to wildfires burning across California as firefighters battle at least 19 wildfires amid extreme temperatures.

Governor Newsom gave an update on the state's response to wildfires burning across California as firefighters battle at least 19 wildfires amid extreme temperatures.

SAN FRANCISCO -- Governor Gavin Newsom spoke Wednesday about the large number of wildfires burning in California this year, calling it sobering.

So far this year, California has seen 3,500 wildfires. This is about 500 more than at the same time last year, but Gov. Newsom says it is below the five-year average.

However, the fires are more destructive, on average burning five times more acreage and burning 207,000 acres in total so far this year.

Newsom says climate change is partly to blame.

There is nothing typical," he said. "Hots are getting a lot hotter. We are seeing unprecedented heat. These heat domes across the United States. Over and over and over and over again."

The state is on high alert as lightning is forecast over the Sierra this weekend.

Crews are already battling nearly 20 large wildfires in the state.

The largest of those is the Lake Fire, which has burned 29,000 acres and is only 16 percent contained.