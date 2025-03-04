Grant learns about his final four women during hometown dates

NEW YORK -- Did one woman's inability to get her family to participate during her hometown dates raise a red flag to Grant? This week on "Playing the Field," Ryan, Jen, and Gina dissect Grant's hometown dates on "The Bachelor."

Grant seems to fit in well with Juliana and Dina's big families, and he also got to meet some of Zoe's extended family as well as her sister. However, when it came time for Dina's hometown date, her family refused to participate. Grant still met her friends, but was it just not enough?

Also, Litia shares some concerns with her mother ahead of her Fantasy Suite date and what she hopes Grant won't do.