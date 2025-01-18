'Gravity Falls' reunion raises over $90,000 in wildfire relief donations

LOS ANGELES -- Following the devastating LA-area fires, communities have been rallying in any way they know how to raise funds and send support to those affected.

For "Gravity Falls" creator Alex Hirsch, that way was a charity draw-a-thon on his Twitch channel.

Hirsch, who also voices Grunkle Stan in the Disney Channel series, was joined by Jason Ritter, voice of Dipper; Kristen Schaal, voice of Mabel; Matt Braly, director and storyboard artist and Joe Pitt, director and character designer.

After a slight delay and a few technical difficulties, Hirsch's stream kicked off, where he noted that their goal for the evening was to raise $30,000. However, they had already surpassed that goal before the stream even started.

Closing in at $40,000, Hirsch said, "I just wanted to thank all of you. Even though the sky is on fire, and the internet doesn't work, apparently, and it's rough out there, like I'm incredibly inspired by everyone's generosity."

The rest of the stream was filled with "Gravity Falls" renditions of trending songs (The group were big fans of Chappell Roan, Sabrina Carpenter and the "Wicked" soundtrack), show-and-tell and other shenanigans.

The artists illustrated new "Gravity Falls" character mashups with "Zelda," "Spongebob" and "Batman" characters to support their charity auction, which continues through January 21 at 5 p.m. PST.

By the end of the stream, over 2,000 people had donated, reaching over $91,000.

Hirsch ended the stream saying, "You really don't know how much this helps out our community. Not only does it help in terms of money, but it helps in terms of like, hope. It's really easy to get hopeless."

The fundraiser is still running, with all proceeds going to the Wildfire Relief Fund 2025, hosted by GoFundMe.

The Walt Disney Company is the parent company of Disney Channel and this ABC station.