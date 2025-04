Entangled gray whale freed from netting off Rancho Palos Verdes coast

A gray whale that was tangled in some netting was set free off the Rancho Palos Verdes coast.

A gray whale that was tangled in some netting was set free off the Rancho Palos Verdes coast.

A gray whale that was tangled in some netting was set free off the Rancho Palos Verdes coast.

A gray whale that was tangled in some netting was set free off the Rancho Palos Verdes coast.

RANCHO PALOS VERDES, Calif. (KABC) -- A gray whale that was tangled in some netting was set free off the Rancho Palos Verdes coast.

The incident happened last week, according to the Marine Mammal Care Center. The net itself was also caught on a rock crab trap that had been dragged all the way from Newport Beach.

That acted as an anchor, which prevented the adult whale from swimming away.

Thankfully, a team of marine experts caught up with the whale and set it free.