Longtime CBS Sports broadcaster Greg Gumbel dies after battle with cancer, CBS says. He was 78

Longtime CBS Sports broadcaster Greg Gumbel has died after battle with cancer, CBS said Friday in a statement on X. He was 78.

"He leaves behind a legacy of love, inspiration and dedication to over 50 extraordinary years in the sports broadcast industry; and his iconic voice will never be forgotten," the broadcast company said.

Sportscaster Greg Gumbel is interviewed prior to the 2016 NCAA Men's Final Four at NRG Stadium on April 1, 2016 in Houston, Texas. Photo by Ronald Martinez/Getty Images

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.