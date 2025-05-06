Hidden cameras found in dance studio bathrooms in Hermosa Beach

HERMOSA BEACH, Calif. (KABC) -- A disturbing discovery was made at a popular dance studio in Hermosa Beach -- multiple hidden cameras in the bathrooms.

Now, parents are wondering -- how could this have happened?

"This is like a safe and sacred place for many children for the last over 25 years. So, I'm horrified," Liliana Somma, the owner of School of Dance and Music, said through tears.

Somma says she's devastated after learning cameras were found in the bathrooms at her dance studio.

"Yeah, we notified everyone on the same day," Somma said. "We're committed to these families and the community."

Somma says she has over a thousand students, ranging in age from 2 to 18 years old.

On Saturday morning, Hermosa Beach police responded to the School of Dance and Music.

"Investigating officers learned that hidden cameras were located in multiple bathrooms throughout the location," police said in a statement. "The cameras were located by parents of students who removed the cameras and turned them in to dance school staff members who immediately contacted HBPD."

Now, Somma is taking every precaution she can think of -- starting with hiring a company to do a bug sweep of her studio.

"Also, we bought these regular sweeping devices that we're going to be doing throughout the day, which I think everyone should be doing," Somma said. "But that's what we're going to be doing. That's newly purchased. We also added cameras in the hallway so we can see who is coming in and out of the studio itself."

"Everything is being done to make it as safe as possible, and so that's reassuring," said Jessica Torres, a master teacher at the studio. "It's a complete shock. Nothing like this has ever happened."

Somma said the emails and phone calls from parents have been nonstop, and she's already lost a handful of students. But her top priority now is working with police to get answers.

"I came this morning and I saw the 2-year-olds come and take class and smile," Somma said. "I mean, we're here to create joy, and so to be able to see that happen touches me in a way that I can't even express."

Police believe this was an isolated incident and are actively investigating. They are asking anyone with information to call 310-318-0360.