Connecting young people through music and mentorship with 'Guitars Over Guns'

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- Connecting with young people through music and mentorship is the idea behind Guitars over Guns...

"This program brings community," explains USC Hybrid High School sophomore Anai Moore who adds, "Music is a great way to build a bond with people. The easiest way... I believe the easiest way to get to a person's heart is through music."

Guitars over Guns is an after-school music program that launched at USC Hybrid High School in 2022. But almost 20 participating schools in both Miami and Chicago have shown, over the past 16 years, that this program can reach vulnerable communities through contemporary music, presented by mentors who provide one on one ensemble instruction.

"Mentorship is absolutely that signature key that makes us different. It's that added emphasis of care and attention, and we allow students to emerge out of their shell," explains Guitars over Guns Alumni Coordinator Zaya Walker. Bryan Herrera is a junior at Hybrid High School and a program participant. "I was a really shy person. It was really scary trying to open up like other people and what not... meet new friends.. so it was like, joining a program like Guitars over Guns really helped me socialize as well. Kind of open up to more people and get closer to a different people that share the same general passion as I do."

The draw for students is usually musical growth, but research from Guitars over Guns shows that over 90 percent of participating students improved their academic performance, overall conduct and decision-making skills... which is incredibly important to young people who, without positive role models, might not get frequent positive reinforcement about their future.

Walker says, "We're smack dab in the heart of South Central baby. I'm a local so we have a lot of kids coming with those... I would say unfortunate life background, which is why it's important for us to focus on the kids that needed the most."

Alejandro Belden is the school liaison for Guitars over Guns and also a biology teacher at the school and has seen the impact the program has. "I have seen them just grow in their outgoingness in their ability to take risks... and the good kind... give things a chance."

Expressing themselves and finding mental health through common interests and a data-driven curriculum... offered at no cost... Belden can see how any school would like the sound of that. "I think that having a contemporary music space is something that's gonna be a positive for any campus. I think it's something that students are going to thrive whenever they have that place that's an outlet for their joy and a place to connect with their peers and a place to express themselves." Moore agrees. "To me it's more than music. I've made a lot of new friends. I've met a lot of people who I didn't even know had the talent to shred on the drums are on the guitar."