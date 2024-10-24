Suspect arrested in attempted kidnapping of 11-year-old girl in Wilmington

WILMINGTON, LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- Police on Thursday announced the arrest of a 30-year-old man suspected of trying to kidnap an 11-year-old girl in Wilmington.

The incident happened Monday around 3:15 p.m. in the area of M Street and Gulf Avenue, according to the Los Angeles Police Department.

Jose Jaime, of Hawthorne, approached the girl from behind, fondled her breasts and attempted to remove her from the area, police said.

Surveillance video obtained by Eyewitness News captures the incident.

In the footage, a neighbor is heard shouting at the man "Hey, leave her alone!" The voice startles the man, who lets the girl go, turns around and gets into a nearby car. He drove off in a gray Nissan Kicks.

Jaime was arrested Wednesday after detectives served a search warrant at his home, police said. He was booked on suspicion of aggravated kidnapping and his bail was set at $1 million.