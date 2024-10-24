'Hey leave her alone!' - neighbor's intervention helps save girl from kidnap attempt

WILMINGTON, LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- New video shows a disturbing sexual assault and attempted kidnapping of a young girl walking down the street in Wilmington.

The footage shows a man walking behind the 11-year-old girl on the street and sidewalk in a residential neighborhood.

He approaches her from behind and gropes her, as she tries to break free.

Suddenly, a neighbor is heard shouting "Hey leave her alone!"

The voice startles the man, who lets the girl go, turns around and gets into a nearby car. He drove off in the gray Nissan Kicks.

The incident happened Monday around 3:15 p.m. in the area of M Street and Gulf Avenue, according to the Los Angeles Police Department.

Anyone with information is urged to contact detectives at (310) 726-7900.