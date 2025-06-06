Headliners announced for Sunday's free LA Pride Village concert in Hollywood

HOLLYWOOD, LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- Today, Christopher Street West Association announced that "RuPaul's Drag Race" alum Alaska will headline this year's musical event in the LA Pride Village on Sunday, June 8, with a special appearance by Didi J and 76th Street to kick off the celebration.

They will be joined by a high-energy lineup of artists like Laura Bryna, Julian King, and ANG.

The lineup also features a slate of Los Angeles local LGBTQ+ performers, including Chanel Jolé, Binoy, Tony Pops, Debby Holiday, DJ Justin Deané, DJ Xssy, as well as DJs and performers from some of LA's hottest queer parties such as Preciosa Night, FUTCH, Bears in Space, and OtterPop.

The programming will also feature a BALLROOM BATTLE featuring Houses Miyake Mugler, Ninja, and Gorgeous Gucci, with celebrity judge Margaret Cho.

Watch the 55th LA Pride Parade, live from Hollywood, Sunday, June 8 at 11 a.m. on ABC7 and wherever you stream ABC7 Los Angeles, ABC News Live and Hulu.

Additional performers include Esther Anaya, Debby Holiday, Gay Freedom Band LA, Hollywood Fringe, and Taiwan Tourism.

LA Pride Village is free and open to all Angelenos, and pops up at 11:00 a.m. on Hollywood Blvd. between Argyle Ave. and Bronson Ave., adjacent to the LA Pride Parade for one full day of celebration.

The ABC7 Street Team will be at the event, taking free photos and handing out ABC7 Pride swag.

This year's expanded programming features two stages of performances, over 80 local vendors and nonprofits, dozens of sponsor activations with giveaways and games, scores of food trucks and stalls, and two full-service bars for those 21 and over.

This year also marks the 55th anniversary of LA Pride, and to celebrate, June 28th has been officially declared "LA Pride - Christopher Street West Day" in Los Angeles by the County Board of Supervisors, with the support of Supervisor Lindsey P. Horvath.

This annual recognition honors LA Pride's historic role as the world's first permitted LGBTQ+ Pride parade-led by Christopher Street West-and celebrates the courage of Angelenos who have fought and continue to fight for LGBTQ+ rights.

"As part of this year's celebration, we are making all of LA Pride's programming free and accessible for all to enjoy on Parade Sunday," said Gerald Garth, CSW Board President.

"We are thrilled to welcome Alaska, DIDI J, 76th Street and all the performers on Hollywood Boulevard at LA Pride Village, where we will come together to honor and celebrate our community's strength and resilience."