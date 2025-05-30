Watch the 55th LA Pride Parade

ABC7 is your official LA Pride station! Join our hosts Ellen Leyva and Gio Benitez for the annual parade, broadcast live from Hollywood.

The 55th annual L.A. Pride Parade will roll through its original historic location in the heart of Hollywood on Sunday, June 8 at 11 a.m.

The parade route will begin at Sunset Blvd. and Highland Ave. heading north, then east onto Hollywood Blvd., then south onto Cahuenga Blvd., ending at Sunset Blvd. and Cahuenga Blvd.

The route is approximately one mile long, consisting of revelers from SoCal's top LGBTQ+ nonprofits, employee resource groups, city agencies, local, regional, and national businesses, clubs, bands, floats, and more than a few surprises.

The 2025 Grand Marshals are Vanguard Grand Marshals Niecy Nash and Jessica Betts, Celebrity Grand Marshal Andrew Rannells, and Community Grand Marshals Trino Garcia and Adam Vasquez, aka "TrinoxAdam" - viral Angelenos who are overcoming stereotypes through their unexpected love story.

Hosted by "Good Morning America" Saturday and Sunday co-anchor and ABC News transportation correspondent Gio Benitez and ABC7 anchors Ellen Leyva and Coleen Sullivan, the parade will also be simulcast on ABC7's streaming and digital platforms, Hulu and ABC News Live.

The live broadcast will include comprehensive coverage from "ABC7 Eyewitness News" reporters David González, Sophie Flay and Kevin Ozebek, who will be reporting directly from the parade route. They will capture all the festivities and can't-miss moments to help viewers at home experience this celebrated annual tradition.

ABC7 won an L.A.-area Emmy for our coverage of the 2022 LA Pride Parade, and was nominated for another Emmy for the 2023 parade.

After the parade, LA Pride will host LA Pride Village on Hollywood Boulevard from Argyle Avenue to Bronson Avenue, starting around 12 p.m. and ending in the early evening.

Now in its fourth year, this free street festival features programming on two stages, over 80 booths with local vendors and nonprofits, dozens of sponsor activations with giveaways and games, scores of food trucks and stalls, and two full-service bars for those 21 and over.

Our ABC7 Street Team will be at Pride Village. Stop by an say hello and spin our Pride Prize Wheel!

For the third year in a row, LA Pride is going to feature a "Ballroom Battle," the voguing competition created by New York City's Black and Brown LGBTQ+ communities, and made famous by the documentary, "Paris is Burning," Madonna, and the FX show "Pose."

LA's premiere ballroom houses such as House of Miyake Mugler, House of Ninja, and House of Gorgeous Gucci will compete in front of celebrity judges, including Margaret Cho, who will also be in the parade, riding with longtime LA Pride alumni Project Angel Food.

A curated art exhibition called "Bring the T" will feature works in multiple media by trans artists that represent their expression of the letter "T," and explore themes around trans discrimination and erasure but also activism, determination and fearlessness.

"This year LA Pride marks a pivotal moment for both the Los Angeles and LGBTQ+ communities," said Gerald Garth, CSW Board President. "Despite facing unimaginable challenges, our community has always emerged stronger. This year's theme, 'Pride Marches On,' symbolizes the strength of our community, and no matter the fire, hate or fear, Pride will always forge ahead. We look forward to embodying this spirit while celebrating resilience, hope, and togetherness."

Check out abc7.com/pride for stories about the LGBTQIA+ community and their allies, and share your Pride with #abc7eyewitness.