Heartbroken parents want justice for son killed in Tustin hit-and-run

A Los Angeles police sergeant was arrested in connection with a hit-and-run that killed a 19-year-old man early Saturday morning in Tustin.

TUSTIN, Calif. (KABC) -- Hardly able to hold her head up, this mother says she feels a void in her heart after her son, Imanol Salvador, never returned home from a night walk.

Tustin police say the 19-year-old was the victim of a hit-and-run in the early morning hours this past Saturday.

The victim's mother, Ariana Salvador Gonzalez, tells ABC7 it's not fair her son was left on the street to die. She wants justice.

Imanol's parents want the suspect locked up for the rest of his life. Investigators say that's Carlos Gonzalo Coronel, a sergeant with the LAPD.

"He's supposed to be protecting us, protecting the people not killing," said Rodeo Calba, the victim's father.

Officers arrested Coronel Saturday night.

LAPD Chief Jim McDonnell tells Eyewitness News his department is cooperating with the investigation, saying in part, "Let me be clear: the actions alleged in this case are absolutely unacceptable. Sergeant Coronel's alleged involvement in a felony hit-and-run is not only disturbing, but it betrays the trust of the public and the oath we take as law enforcement officers."

The LAPD sergeant has criminal history.

He was involved in a hit-and-run in 2011, a DUI to which he pleaded no contest. A probation violation from that case landed the 40-year-old back in court, with the judge saying Coronel failed to pay fines and finish his community service.

Tustin police say at the request of the OCDA's office, they are conducting further investigation to resubmit the hit-and-run case.

Meanwhile, the victim's parents are trying to explain to their younger children why their big brother isn't coming home - a young man they describe as a role model: caring, loving, saving up to help his help his parents buy a home.

A GoFundMe has been created to help the family with funeral expenses: Click here to donate.