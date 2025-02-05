LAPD sergeant arrested hours after allegedly fleeing fatal DUI hit-and-run crash in Tustin

A Los Angeles police sergeant was arrested in connection with a hit-and-run that killed a 19-year-old man early Saturday morning in Tustin.

A Los Angeles police sergeant was arrested in connection with a hit-and-run that killed a 19-year-old man early Saturday morning in Tustin.

A Los Angeles police sergeant was arrested in connection with a hit-and-run that killed a 19-year-old man early Saturday morning in Tustin.

A Los Angeles police sergeant was arrested in connection with a hit-and-run that killed a 19-year-old man early Saturday morning in Tustin.

TUSTIN, Calif. (CNS) -- A Los Angeles police sergeant was arrested in connection with a hit-and-run that killed a 19-year-old man early Saturday morning in Tustin.

Carlos Gonzalo Coronel of Buena Park was booked into the Orange County Jail on Sunday, according to court records.

He is accused of hitting 19-year-old Imanol Salvador Gonzalez of Santa Ana just before 4 a.m. Saturday near Nisson Road and Del Amo Avenue, according to Tustin police.

When officers responded to a "person down in the roadway'' call, they saw the victim and debris from a car indicating a hit-and-run, police said.

Investigators later determined the suspect vehicle was a black 2021 Chevrolet Silverado crew cab pickup, police said. The registered owner of the vehicle was Coronel and he was subsequently arrested.

Coronel was due in court Tuesday afternoon on a probation violation accusation stemming from a DUI in 2011, according to court records. Coronel pleaded no contest to a misdemeanor count of driving under the influence of alcohol or drugs on Sept. 24, 2011.

According to court records, Coronel was originally sentenced to 129 hours of community service but failed to complete them, and his probation was revoked Dec. 26, 2012.

The Los Angeles Police Department issued a statement saying the agency is "committed to upholding the highest standards of integrity, professionalism, and accountability. We do not tolerate misconduct of any kind, and any violations of department policies or the public trust are taken seriously. All allegations of officer misconduct are thoroughly investigated, and appropriate action is taken to ensure accountability. Our commitment is to serve and protect the community with fairness, respect, and transparency.''

Copyright 2025, City News Service, Inc.

