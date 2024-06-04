Bambino Buddy-Ball program in Long Beach brings players with physical and mental challenges together

Coaches and parents say the program is a rewarding experience because it helps build the players' confidence and self-esteem.

LONG BEACH, Calif. (KABC) -- The Bambino Buddy-Ball program of Heartwell Baseball in Long Beach is bringing players of all ages and abilities together. The inclusive league provides a unique opportunity for players with physical or mental challenges to participate in baseball and softball.

"I would say the average person may have some type of diagnosis, whether it be some type of disability or could be physical could be something else. I mean, they're just excited to play baseball. They're out having fun with their friends and their families are cheering for them," said Michael Gengler, Vice President and Director of Bambino Buddy-Ball.

The division has players from five to 19 years old. The program pairs each player with a buddy to help the players swing a bat and round the bases. But the most important rule is for players to have fun.

"I was born autistic. I feel like it's just fun. We kind of sometimes look like we're winning or losing, but being a good sport. At least we had a lot of fun. I feel like that's what all of us are getting out of this," said player Matthew Arslan.

"I just love playing baseball for the fun of it and being on the team," said player Sarah Sword.

The players celebrated the end of the season with a BBQ and award ceremony. Coaches and parents said the division is a rewarding experience because it helps build the players' confidence and self-esteem.

"We hoped that we could offer something to the league in a small part compared to what they offer to us," said parent Doug Longbrake.

"It's just been a great opportunity for one, it's socialization, and improves my son's skills, like physically. He's enjoying himself," said parent Carleen Carriedo Benzon.

