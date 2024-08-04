Hemet police release bodycam video of deadly 4th of July shooting

HEMET, Calif. (KABC) -- Police in Hemet released body camera footage of a shooting on the 4th of July in which officers shot and killed a 26-year-old man.

The footage was released Friday, one week after the family of Jimmy Lopez criticized the department, saying they intend to file a lawsuit against the city and the department.

The incident occurred around 1:40 a.m. outside a bar at the corner of E. Florida Avenue and N. Harvard Street. Police said the 911 call came in from someone reporting an intoxicated man.

"I don't know if he came in on drugs or what, but he is super intoxicated," said the 911 caller in audio released by police. "Anyway, I'm trying to get this guy an Uber and he is like super out of it. He dropped his phone and a gun fell out of his pocket and so I'm not touching him."

According to police, Lopez was seen in surveillance footage walking around with the gun prior to the shooting.

Bodycam video shows the moment officers approach Lopez, who was seen sitting on the ground outside of a business. He was smoking an e-cigarette when he appeared to be getting up. Police said that's when officers saw him reaching for the weapon.

However, police later determined Lopez was carrying an airsoft pistol, saying, "there was no way for officers to know that at the time they encountered" him.

The family's attorney said Lopez was shot 18 times, calling it "excessive."

"It's clearly unlawful and some people are calling this a murder," said Attorney Christian Contreras at a news conference last week.

The Hemet Police video can be viewed on the department's Instagram page. Warning: Graphic language.

The incident remains under investigation.