Hemet woman uses fake scratcher tickets to reveal pregnancy to family

HEMET, Calif. (KABC) -- A mom-to-be in Hemet found a fun way to reveal her pregnancy to her family: Fake lottery scratchers.

Her sister's reaction as the news dawned on her after she scratched off the ticket was priceless:

"I won! It says we're having a baby?"

As she figured it out, she started to scream:

"I'm not even joking. It says we're having a baby. Are you having a baby?!!!"

Grace Goodwin says she knew her sister Amanda would be the first to find out so she made sure the camera was on her as she scratched the ticket.

The video went viral on TikTok with more than 3 million views.