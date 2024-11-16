Here are 3 self-defense moves to protect yourself from an attacker

Here are three key self-defense moves to protect yourself from an attacker.

CULVER CITY, Calif. (KABC) -- There's been a recent series of attempted carjacking targeting women in Lincoln Heights.

But local self-defense trainer Dani Joy doesn't want you to fear for your life due to these attacks - she want you to know how to protect it.

"We know that anybody can commit violence, but just looking confident and like you're aware of your surroundings and you're paying attention is the biggest deterrent," Joy said.

Joy, the COO of IMPACT Personal Safety in Culver City, outlined three self-defense moves that everyone should know. They all involve using gross motor movements and your voice.

Go for the face. Joy recommends using the inside of your palms to reach upward to the attacker's face in a jabbing motion while saying "no!" in a loud voice. Go for where it hurts. Joy says it could feel counterintuitive to move closer to your attacker, but you need to take a big step forward and take your knee to the groin. Another tactic is pinching your fingers together and going for the eyes.

"Women are powerful. We know how to use our bodies. We just need to remember that we are powerful individuals," she said. "We're capable of keeping ourselves safe."