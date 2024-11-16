Here are 3 self-defense moves to protect yourself from an attacker

CULVER CITY, Calif. (KABC) -- There's been a recent series of attempted carjacking targeting women in Lincoln Heights.
But local self-defense trainer Dani Joy doesn't want you to fear for your life due to these attacks - she want you to know how to protect it.
"We know that anybody can commit violence, but just looking confident and like you're aware of your surroundings and you're paying attention is the biggest deterrent," Joy said.
Joy, the COO of IMPACT Personal Safety in Culver City, outlined three self-defense moves that everyone should know. They all involve using gross motor movements and your voice.
"Women are powerful. We know how to use our bodies. We just need to remember that we are powerful individuals," she said. "We're capable of keeping ourselves safe."