Suspect arrested in series of attempted carjackings caught on video in Lincoln Heights, LAPD says

New police video shows a man attempt to carjack women on three separate occasions at gas stations in the Lincoln Heights area.

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- A suspect has been arrested in connection with a series of violent attempted carjackings that were caught on video in Lincoln Heights, authorities said Thursday.

A Los Angeles Police Department spokesperson confirmed that a suspect was in custody but no other details were immediately provided.

News of the arrest came less than an hour after LAPD detectives held a news conference outside the agency's Hollenbeck station, where they revealed additional disturbing details about the three separate incidents.

In two of the attempted carjackings, the women who were targeted by the assailant were accompanied by children, police said. No serious injuries were reported in any of the attacks.

On Wednesday, authorities identified 49-year-old Maurice Latorre as the suspect wanted in the case, adding that he has a "violent" criminal history. Whether he was the person in custody on Thursday was unclear.

Surveillance videos show a man approaching women -- two at gas stations, the other in a parking lot -- and speaking to them briefly before trying to force his way into the driver's seat and take their vehicles, the LAPD said.

In two of the confrontations, the women resisted and the man eventually gave up and ran away.

In the third incident, the suspect is seen yanking open a car door and pulling the female driver out, then assaulting her. A bystander pulled him off of the woman and he fled on a silver bicycle.

The three incidents happened on Nov. 9. The first was at 10:40 a.m. in the 3200 block of North Broadway; the second at 1:50 p.m. in the 2100 block of North Broadway and the third at 4:55 p.m. in the 2900 block of East Cesar E. Chavez Avenue.

Police describe Latorre as violent and dangerous and urge people not to approach him. Anyone with information is asked to call Hollenbeck detectives at (323)342-8981 or provide anonymous information to Crime Stoppers at (800)222-TIPS.