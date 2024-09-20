Here's how to stream the 2024 iHeart Radio Music Festival

Dua Lipa, Doja Cat, Hozier, Paramore, Shaboozey, The Weeknd and more perform at the two-day Las Vegas festival

LAS VEGAS -- Las Vegas is heating up this weekend as this year's hottest artists take the stage at iHeart Radio Music Festival!

And if you're not in Las Vegas, you can still tune in live on Hulu.

This weekend, some of the biggest names in music take the stage at the T-Mobile Arena... including News Kids On The Block, who just announced their first Las Vegas residency.

The two-day event is hosted by Ryan Seacrest, with special performances by Camila Cabello, Dua Lipa, Gwen Stefani, Paramore, Shaboozey, The Black Crows and Thomas Rhett tonight, and performances by Doja Cat, Hozier, Halsey, Keith Urban, New Kids On The Block, The Weeknd, Victoria Monet and Coldplay's Chris Martin on Saturday.

You can watch iHeart Radio Music Festival live tonight and Saturday at 10:30 p.m. ET/7:30 p.m. PT on Hulu and will be available for replay throughout the weekend.

The 2024 iHeartRadio Music Festival Special will also premiere on Hulu on October 7.

The Walt Disney Company is the parent company of Hulu and this ABC station.