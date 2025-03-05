Hidden camera found in bushes of gated community in Chino Hills

CHINO HILLS, Calif. (KABC) -- A camera was found hidden inside a gated community in Chino Hills.

Officers responded to a home on Canon Lane Sunday after a resident found a portable power supply device in his driveway, according to the Chino Hills Police Department.

They then searched around the home and found a camera that was concealed in a bush. The camera was camouflaged as a plant and connected to another power supply device.

It's unclear who installed that hidden camera. However, the incident is just one of several in which hidden cameras were found placed in Southern California neighborhoods.

Burglars often use these devices to monitor the routines of homeowners. Police suggest frequently inspecting your property and asking landscapers to do the same. Anyone who finds one should contact the authorities.