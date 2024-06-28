Another hidden camera found outside SoCal home, prompting concern from authorities

According to the sheriff's department, the camera was found on April 16 by gardeners who were doing some landscaping work.

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. (KABC) -- A so-called "camouflage camera" was found hidden in the front yard of a Santa Barbara home, an alarming trend that's been happening across Southern California.

The camera setup - which consisted of a battery pack, a cord, the camera and a memory card - was covered with camouflage tape and plants so it was mostly concealed except for the center of the lens. Authorities said similar cases have been shared by law enforcement agencies throughout the state.

"The Santa Barbara County Sheriff's Office would like the public to be aware of this incident and encourage anyone who finds a similar device to immediately report it to law enforcement," said the sheriff's department.

Hidden camera found outside Alhambra home after burglary attempt

Similar crimes involving hidden cameras have been reported across Southern California recently, and could possibly be connected to what's known as "burglary tourism," which authorities say is when people from other countries enter the U.S. under the guise of tourism so they can target neighborhoods to commit burglary.

Earlier this month, police in Alhambra found a hidden camera planted in the bushes, facing someone's home. The victims' alarm company had notified them about an attempt to open their kitchen window earlier that day.

A photo of the device that was found in Santa Barbara County was shared to help residents know what to look for.