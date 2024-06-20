Hidden camera found planted outside Alhambra home after recent burglary attempt

Police said these so-called "camouflage cameras" are placed by thieves to gather information about homeowners' routines.

Police said these so-called "camouflage cameras" are strategically placed by thieves to gather information about homeowners' routines to burglarize their homes.

ALHAMBRA, Calif. (KABC) -- Police in Alhambra made a shocking discovery while responding to an attempted burglary - a hidden camera planted in the bushes, facing someone's home.

Officers responded to the home in the 1900 block of S. Primrose Avenue Monday night. They said the victim's neighbor found the camera in the bushes, covered with leaves.

Earlier in the day, the victims' alarm company had notified them about an attempt to open their kitchen window.

"Unfortunately, camouflage cameras are a tactic being used in residential burglaries," said police in a Facebook post. "These cameras are strategically placed in discrete areas, such as bushes, to allow thieves to gather information about homeowners' daily routines to burglarize their homes."

Residents are being asked to stay vigilant and report any suspicious activity to the Alhambra Police Department.