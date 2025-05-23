High-speed driver abandons Dodge Charger in downtown LA after chase

A high-speed driver abandoned a Dodge Charger in the middle of a DTLA street after a chase, leaving the vehicle rolling down the street on its own.

A high-speed driver abandoned a Dodge Charger in the middle of a DTLA street after a chase, leaving the vehicle rolling down the street on its own.

A high-speed driver abandoned a Dodge Charger in the middle of a DTLA street after a chase, leaving the vehicle rolling down the street on its own.

A high-speed driver abandoned a Dodge Charger in the middle of a DTLA street after a chase, leaving the vehicle rolling down the street on its own.

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- A high-speed driver abandoned a Dodge Charger in the middle of a downtown Los Angeles street after leading authorities on a chase.

The pursuit began late Thursday evening.

California Highway Patrol officers were chasing the driver but canceled their pursuit after the driver got off the 10 Freeway in the Rosemead area.

Officers reengaged soon after in the Alameda area.

AIR7 captured the moment the driver weaved through the streets of downtown L.A.

As the driver made their way down Olympic Boulevard, just east of the 110 Freeway, they hopped out and left the vehicle rolling down the street on its own.

It came to a complete stop when the Charger hit a light pole.

It's unclear how many people were in the car, but AIR7 captured the passenger side door open.

The incident remains under investigation.