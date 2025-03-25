2 in custody after high-speed police chase ends at Disneyland parking structure

ANAHEIM, Calif. (KABC) -- Two juvenile suspects were taken into custody after a high-speed chase ended at a Disneyland parking structure, police confirmed.

According to the Anaheim Police Department, the Monday night chase ended at the theme park's Pixar Pals parking structure. During the pursuit, the suspect car reached speeds of 100 miles per hour on the northbound 5 Freeway through Irvine.

The suspects ditched the vehicle in the parking garage and took off running.

That caused a major disruption for many park goers who couldn't leave because police shut down the garage to search for the suspects.

Authorities say the car was reportedly stolen from a Ritz-Carlton hotel.