High surf returns to LA County beaches, prompting calls for caution

LOS ANGELES (CNS) -- Larger than usual waves are expected to slam Los Angeles County beaches Friday and through the weekend, prompting warnings for people to use caution when wading into ocean waters.

The National Weather Service issued a beach hazards statement warning of potentially treacherous conditions through Sunday afternoon along the coast.

Forecasters said surf of 4 to 6 feet is expected, most prominently on west-facing beaches, leading to "dangerous rip currents and breaking waves."

"There is an increased risk of ocean drowning," according to the NWS. "Rip currents can pull swimmers and surfers out to sea. Waves can wash people off beaches and rocks, and capsize small boats near shore."

Forecasters urged people to stay out of the water, or stay near staffed lifeguard towers. They also urged people to stay away from rock jetties.

For people traveling along the coast, the NWS issued a high surf advisory that will be in effect until 4 p.m. Sunday for beaches in San Luis Obispo County and the Santa Barbara County central coast, where waves could reach 10 to 15 feet. A similar advisory will be in place in Ventura County, where 7- to 11-foot waves are possible.