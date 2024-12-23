High surf warnings and advisories in effect along SoCal coast

Peak wave heights could reach 12 feet in Los Angeles and Orange counties, and up to 18 feet in Ventura County.

If your holiday plans involve going to the beach, you may want to wait. High surf warnings and advisories are in effect up and down the Southern California coast through Christmas.

Peak wave heights could reach 12 feet at beaches in Los Angeles and Orange counties, and up to 18 feet at Ventura County beaches. The highest surf is expected through Tuesday but some advisories are in effect through Wednesday.

According to the National Weather Service, there is an increased risk for coastal flooding on beach roads and nearby parking lots.

In Redondo Beach, huge waves crashed ashore overnight. Video captured the moment the waves crashed over the sea wall and into a parking lot.

The large swells could potentially catch people off guard, so officials are urging beachgoers to exercise caution.

"There's big periods in between when they come so you could be at the water's edge and not know or expect that in a matter of a few minutes, a large 10-15 foot wave comes," said Ventura Harbormaster John Higgins.

The high surf comes as the region prepares for some light showers on Christmas Eve, which could make roads slick for travelers.