The Hilary hurri-quake 1 year ago brought double whammy from Mother Nature

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- One year ago this week, Mother Nature hit Southern California with a double whammy: A 5.1 magnitude earthquake shook the ground even as Hurricane Hilary was flooding the streets.

The earthquake, which hit Aug. 20, 2023 in Ventura County, did not cause serious damage but did bring major shaking to a large swath of Southern California.

ABC7's Jory Rand and Jovana Lara were live on the air discussing Hilary - downgraded to a tropical storm when it made landfall in California - as the ceiling above them began to squeak and shake.

"Our studio is shaking right now," Rand informed viewers. "So not only are we dealing with a tropical storm - but it also appears we're now dealing with an earthquake."

Hilary flooded streets and waterways throughout Southern California, setting rain records for downtown Los Angeles, Palm Springs and San Diego. One spot in San Bernardino County recorded some 13 inches of rainfall.