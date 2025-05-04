Hiroyuki Sanada, Snoop Dogg, and Nicole Scherzinger celebrate their TIME100 recognition

TIME100 2025 celebrates Snoop Dogg, Hiroyuki Sanada and Nicole Scherzinger among the most influential people shaping the world.

TIME100 2025 celebrates Snoop Dogg, Hiroyuki Sanada and Nicole Scherzinger among the most influential people shaping the world.

LOS ANGELES -- TIME has unveiled its 2025 list of the TIME100, spotlighting the most influential people shaping the world today.

This year's honorees span a wide range of categories, including innovators like hip hop legend Snoop Dogg, and actor Hiroyuki Sanada, from the FX series "Sh ō gun" on Hulu.

Also recognized were ABC's "World News Tonight" anchor David Muir, singer and actress Nicole Scherzinger, and many more trailblazers from around the globe.

Selecting the TIME100 is a rigorous editorial process. Led by Dan Macsai and Cate Matthews, TIME's team of journalists spends a year debating and refining the list, drawing insights from sources and partners worldwide to identify the final 100 names.

David Muir reflected on the honor by imagining how his younger self might react to being included on the list.

"I would say to that 13-year-old boy — and to any young boy or girl — to just dream it and manifest it for yourself," he said.

Sanada, who began acting at age 5, expressed awe at his own journey.

" After my first movie, I decided to continue acting forever," he said. "But maybe the 5-year-old me never believed these kinds of things could happen."

Nicole Scherzinger, who just received her first Tony nomination this week for "Sunset Boulevard," became emotional as she reflected on being recognized by TIME.

"I come from humble beginnings," she said. "When you don't come from a lot, and you just have really big dreams and you have a really big heart and you work really hard-I'm very proud of her because she's been through a lot, and I'm just really blessed."

Snoop Dogg hosts the "TIME 100: The World's Most Influential People" gala, which airs Sunday 10/9c on ABC and streams next day on Hulu.

The Walt Disney Company is the parent company of Hulu and this ABC station.