Hit-and-run suspect arrested days after crash kills 27-year-old woman in North Hollywood, LAPD says

NORTH HOLLYWOOD, LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- A suspect has been arrested in connection with a hit-and-run collision in North Hollywood that left a 27-year-old pedestrian dead, authorities said Wednesday.

Van Nuys resident Oleg Bocharov, 50, was taken into custody on Tuesday night and booked on suspicion of felony hit-and-run causing death, according to the Los Angeles Police Department. He was being held on $30,000 bail, according to online jail records.

Leyda Medina was struck by a vehicle about 7 p.m. Friday as she was crossing the street at Victory Boulevard and Beck Avenue, the LAPD and family members said. She was transported to a hospital, where she died.

Her husband said she was out for a run at the time of the crash.

"We've seen a lot of things happen in the street specifically but you never think it would be you," said Kevin Medina. "It definitely caught me off guard and I'm trying to pick up whatever pieces I can to try and continue moving forward."

Leyda and Kevin Medina were both preparing for a 5K run after she had taken up running in her request to get healthy.

Investigators said Leyda was crossing the street in a marked crosswalk when the driver of a Toyota Corolla ran her down.

The impact knocked her out of her shoes. The suspect abandoned the vehicle a few blocks away. The hood and windshield showed clear evidence of the violent impact.

"I unfortunately saw the damage, and instantly knew she wasn't gonna come back," said Kevin.

A makeshift memorial of candles was set up at the crash site.

A GoFundMe page was established to help Medina's family.

Her husband said they had been planning on having a big celebration to mark their one-year anniversary.

Anyone with information about the crash or the suspect is being asked to call the LAPD at (818) 644-8028 or 877-527-3247. Anonymous tips can be made to LA Regional Crime Stoppers at (800) 222-8477 or at www.lacrimestoppers.org.