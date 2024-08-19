Grieving husband of 27-year-old woman killed in North Hollywood hit-and-run demands justice

The husband of 27-year-old Leyda Medina, killed in a hit-and-run crash while she was out for a run in North Hollywood, speaks out and demands justice.

NORTH HOLLYWOOD, LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- The grieving husband of a woman who was tragically killed in a hit-and-run crash while she was out for a run in North Hollywood is speaking out and demanding justice.

"We've seen a lot of things happen in the street specifically but you never think it would be you," said Kevin Medina. "It definitely caught me off guard and I'm trying to pick up whatever pieces I can to try and continue moving forward."

Leyda and Kevin Medina were both preparing for a 5K run after the 27-year-old had taken up running in her request to get healthy. Friday night she was out for a run when she was struck and killed by a driver still on the loose.

"I just want the authorities to do their job and get him as soon as they can and bring justice," said Kevin.

Investigators said Medina was crossing Victory Boulevard and Beck Avenue in a marked crosswalk when the driver of a Toyota Corolla ran her down.

The impact knocked her out of her shoes. The suspect abandoned the vehicle a few blocks away. The hood and windshield showed clear evidence of the violent impact.

"I unfortunately saw the damage, and instantly knew she wasn't gonna come back," said Kevin.

Police did not have a detailed description of the suspect, saying only that he is a man in his 50s "who fled the scene on foot without identifying himself or rendering aid, as required by law."

Medina's husband says that he can't believe the suspect just left the 27-year-old lying in the street.

A small memorial of candles marks the spot where Medina lost her life at the hands of a hit-and-run driver.

A GoFundMe page was set up to help her family.

Her husband says that they were planning on having a big celebration to mark their one-year anniversary. He is now planning her funeral and praying the driver will be held accountable.

"We just want the right thing to be done, either turn himself in or get caught or if anyone who knows anything to just come out and say something, because if it was your own, you'd want justice," he said.

The investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information about the crash or the suspect is being asked to call the LAPD at 818-644-8028 or 877-527-3247. Anonymous tips can be made to LA Regional Crime Stoppers at 800-222-8477 or at www.lacrimestoppers.org.