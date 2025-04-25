Hit-and-run suspect in pickup truck leads LAPD on slow-speed chase through Studio City: WATCH LIVE

STUDIO CITY, LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- A hit-and-run suspect in a pickup truck on Friday morning was leading police on a slow-speed chase through the Studio City area.

Officers successfully deployed a spike strip that the suspect drove over, deflating at least two of the vehicle's tires.

Shortly after 10 a.m., the driver pulled into a driveway and the truck was pinned between a hedge and a Los Angeles Police Department SUV that pulled in behind it.

A standoff ensued and was ongoing.

The number of people inside the truck was unclear due to its blacked-out tinted windows.