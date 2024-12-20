Holiday travel questions answered: Expert guide to delays, refunds, and more

With this holiday travel season expected to be the busiest on record, anything from inclement weather to a looming government shutdown has prompted airline passengers to ponder every possible scenario to ensure they still make it to their holiday destination.

Whatever the worry, travel experts have weighed in to help alleviate some possible pre-flight concerns with answers to your most commonly asked air travel conundrums.

"We are expecting to see 50% more people traveling over the 12 day winter holiday period vs. the busy nine day Thanksgiving period," travel expert at Going, Katy Nastro told "GMA." "Just a few days equals a lot more people on the road, so make sure you're adding a bit of buffer to your transit times to the airport, especially during peak windows AAA suggests for metro cities."

How a government shutdown would impact holiday travel

"Air travel will operate business as usual for the busy holiday period. However, the longer this goes on, the longer TSA employees and Air Traffic Controllers go without pay," she explained, adding that past elongated shutdowns have led to "personnel calling out sick and strained skeleton crews trying to fill the gaps, which lead to longer than usual security lines."

How early should I arrive at the airport during the holidays?

If ever there was a time to be an early bird at the airport, it's now.

Whether you're a frequent flyer and carry-on queen, ditching the potential long lines of overweight, gift-filled luggage check in, or regularly rely on TSA PreCheck to ensure expedited access through dedicated security lanes, agencies have already warned that this will be the busiest travel season on record, period.

"With record numbers of travelers expected, even more time factored into your airport experience can't hurt," Nastro suggested.

The Transportation Security Administration said it expects to screen nearly 40 million travelers from Dec. 19 to Jan. 2, which is up 6.2% from last year.

The three most crowded days to fly over the coming days, according to the Federal Aviation Administration, will be Thursday, Dec. 19, followed by Friday, Dec. 27, and Friday, Dec. 20.

United said it's planning for the busiest holiday rush ever, with 9.9 million ticketed passengers set to fly between Dec. 19 and Jan. 6. The airline said it's adding almost 500 more flights per day during its holiday travel period. The Chicago-based carrier anticipates Friday, Dec. 20, Friday, Dec. 27, and Saturday, Dec. 28 to be its busiest days.

What to do if your flight is delayed during the holidays

First, always have your airline's app downloaded to see the most up to date information with notifications turned on. In most airline apps, you can see where your inbound plane is coming from to get an expectation of the status so you'll be the first to know if there is a delay expected.

Nick Ewen, senior editorial director of The Points Guy, previously told "Good Morning America" that apps such as FlightRadar24 can "show you the registration number of the plane scheduled to operate your flight," which can be helpful to navigate next steps if yours is nowhere to be seen.

"If you're waiting to depart from New York in two hours and your plane is still sitting in Texas, you're not leaving on time -- even if the airline's system is saying your flight is on schedule," he said of how the tool can provide more insight.

Airline expert Scott Keyes, founder of Going, formerly Scott's Cheap Flights, shared his top tip for delays that either make you miss a connecting flight or force you to rebook: Pick up the phone as soon as possible.

"Especially if there's bad weather, a lot of people will be calling, so don't just stand in line at the airport to talk to a gate agent," Keyes told "GMA." "You want to also make sure you call the airline. But specifically call the airline's international number."

This handy hack will bypass the main U.S. hotline, Keyes said, which most everybody else would also be calling.

Under the new regulations from the Department of Transportation, if there is a clear disruption to your flight on any airline -- constituted as three hours or more for domestic flights and six hours or more for international flights -- the carrier is required to automatically give cash refunds to passengers.

What to do if your flight is canceled while traveling during the holidays

"Flight disruptions are stressful. The only other thing on par with that level of travel stress might be navigating refunds when you choose not to get rebooked by the airline," travel expert Katy Nastro told "GMA" previously.

Thankfully, as "GMA" reported previously, new federal regulations that went into effect earlier this year require airlines to make it easier for ticketed passengers to get refunded after cancellations or other significant flight changes, which are also now required to be more clearly defined.

Travelers can now easily receive automatic refunds if they opt not to take a rebooked flight due to significant disruptions. However, this doesn't mean travelers can get both a refund and a new flight -- the new federal regulation only covers one or the other.

How to use AirTags to track luggage

The longtime tech travel hack is a great way to ensure you know exactly where your bags are once you've checked them in before security, or even if you have to gate check.

Now, major airlines like United are implementing the Find My technology to pinpoint your luggage on the off chance it does go missing or doesn't make it to your final destination.

"For everyone else, having the AirTag packed is always a good idea, even for a carry-on," Nastro said. "With flights likely packed to the brim, overhead bin space is likely going to be prime real estate and folks will need to gate check. Keep the AirTag packed just in case so you can keep an eye on your carry-on's whereabouts as well."

Airlines are also cracking down on their two-piece luggage limit and expanded carry-ons. To ensure you aren't singled out when going through security or boarding, ensure you have bags combined prior to walking through the airport's doors.

What to do if someone asks to switch seats on a plane

One of the great air travel debates that really relies on your personal experience in the moment -- to switch seats with a fellow passenger if they ask or not?

Whether it's a parent with a child who desperately wants your window view or another request, Rosalinda Randall, an etiquette expert, told "GMA" that no one is obligated to switch seats on a plane if asked to do so.

"You can always ask. What I tell people is, if you're going to ask, have a good reason." However, she noted, "be ready when someone replies to you with the answer that you weren't expecting."

Nastro reflected on the age old travel adage of "pack your patience" that she said "should get an update to practice 'empathy in the air.'"

"We are all trying to get to where we are going this holiday season, and it can't hurt to come from a place of understanding," Nastro reminded.

What's covered under new DOT airline ticket refund policy

