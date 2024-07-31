The Hollywood Bowl could get its own Metro rail station - but your input is needed first

HOLLYWOOD, LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- Metro riders could eventually take it all the way to the Hollywood Bowl - but first, the transportation agency is asking the public for their thoughts on the potential extension.

It's part of a proposal to extend the K Line, but construction wouldn't start until 2041. It would connect four major rail lines and six bus lines in Los Angeles County.

The Metro K-Line Northern Extension project would link to the C, D, E and B lines. The K Line underground would extend from the Metro E Line to West Adams, Mid-City, Miracle Mile, West Hollywood and Hollywood - if the project is approved.

Metro hopes the potential extension would improve access to jobs and services across the county.

The project could cost more than $2 billion and would be funded by Measure M's half-cent sales tax.

The project is currently open for public comment and review through Sept. 5. Starting next month, Metro plans to hold a series of public hearings but you can also submit your comments by mail, email and phone.

The transportation agency will review all feedback and input after that period ends to determine if the project will move forward.