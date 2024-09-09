Hollywood Bowl cancels concert after losing power amid intense SoCal heat wave

The Hollywood Bowl had to cancel a performance Sunday night after a power outage believed to be linked to the heat wave.

HOLLYWOOD, LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- The Southern California heat wave continues to knock out power to thousands of homes across the region - and now it's hit an iconic Los Angeles landmark.

The Hollywood Bowl had to cancel a concert Sunday evening because of a power outage.

The scheduled performers were Vance Joy, Grouplove and Tiny Habits, as part of a KCRW Festival event.

The venue said it will provide updates on when the concert can be rescheduled, and tickets bought for Sunday will be honored at that future performance.

As of Sunday evening, Southern California Edison was responding to about 60 separate outages impacting more than 6,000 customers in a service area spanning five counties.

The Los Angeles Department of Water and Power had about 6,600 customers without power, out of 1.5 million customers total, as of Sunday afternoon. The agency said it had restored power to more than 71,000 customers since the start of the current heat wave.

