Hollywood Hills burglars bail on 101 Freeway after chase with LAPD, causing traffic mess

The chase of a burglary crew accused of hitting a home in the Hollywood Hills ended when the suspects bailed on the 101 Freeway.

HOLLYWOOD, LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- Major police activity shut down traffic on the 101 Freeway on Monday night.

Los Angeles Police Department units followed a burglary crew that had reportedly just hit a home in the Hollywood Hills near the Hollywood Reservoir.

A short chase of a silver Mercedes ended when all four occupants bailed out of the vehicle and tried to run from officers in the area of Van Nuys Boulevard and the 101 Freeway.

Several of the suspects fled through freeway traffic as officers ran them down one by one.

AIR7 flew over the scene as police officers swarmed the area and made several arrests, quickly reopening the freeway to drivers.