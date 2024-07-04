Hollywood residents worry homeless encampment near school, church will return after recent clean-up

HOLLYWOOD, LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- Residents in a Hollywood neighborhood fear a homeless encampment located near a church and a preschool that was cleared Wednesday will quickly return.

An Eyewitness News viewer emailed us about the large encampment on Wilton Place.

On Wednesday morning, L.A. Sanitation workers cleared the encampment, which was blocking a sidewalk used by preschool children. But will that be the end?

The First Southern Baptist Church across the street has been dealing with vandalism in the area, such as stolen security cameras and shattered glass windows.

"We still got summer school going, so the parents and the kids still need to be able to come down the sidewalk and be safe in the city," said John Henyard, a deacon at the church.

Grant Elementary School is adjacent to the encampment lining the 101 Freeway.

"I'm concerned with their kids from the school, you know, where they have to go and walk in the street," said Ramon Vaca, who has lived in Hollywood for 25 years.

"The trash is one thing that we have to deal with, the drug usage, the needles on the ground," explained Leigh Martin, a Hollywood resident.

According to the Los Angeles Police Department, officers gave notice to those living in the encampment Tuesday that the city was going to clear it out. Neighbors said the clean-up is nothing new.

"I have noticed the city has tried multiple times to clean up this certain area. It will stay clean for a week or two before they find their way back over here," said Martin. "But they have tried their best to keep it clean, I will say that."

Residents believe the encampment will return, based on previous clean-ups, also noting that the church offering free weekly meals could contribute that.

"If the homeless come to look for food in this area, they're going to stay here," said Vaca.