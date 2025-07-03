Hollywood Walk of Fame invites 35 famous names to become part of the historic sidewalk of stars

The Hollywood Walk of Fame class of 2026 features 35 famous names, including Timothée Chalamet, Shaquille O'Neal, Demi Moore, Miley Cyrus and more!

HOLLYWOOD, LOS ANGELES -- A wide and eclectic list of names will be added to the Hollywood Walk of Fame in 2026. The class includes 35 famous names representing a showbiz world that includes movies, television, music, soaps, Broadway, comedy, and entertainers from as far away as India and Africa.

Fellow Walk of Famers Eugenio Derbez and Richard Blade took turns announcing the big news on Wednesday.

"Good Morning America" anchors Robin Roberts and George Stephanopoulos are just two of the stars who will be honored in 2026 on the Hollywood Walk of Fame, and they will have a rare double ceremony! They are in the television category, along with Bradley Whitford, Noah Wyle, Greg Daniels, Sarah Michelle Gellar, Melody Thomas Scott, Gordon Ramsey and Lucero.

Entertainers who will be honored from the recording side of show business are Air Supply, Bone Thugs and Harmony, Paulinho da Costa, The Clark Sisters, Miley Cyrus, Intocable, Angelique Kidjo, Lyle Lovett and L.A.'s own born and bred Grammy nominee, Josh Groban.

Oscar winner Rami Malek will be honored in the motion picture category. His long list of contemporaries in the 2026 class includes Timothée Chalamet, Chris Columbus, Marion Cotillard, Keith David, Rachel McAdams, Demi Moore, Franco Nero, Deepika Padukone, Molly Ringwald, Emily Blunt and Stanley Tucci.

There will also be two posthumous honors for special effects expert Carlo Ramboldi and producer/director Tony Scott.

In the live theatre category, Broadway superstar Lea Salonga will see her star unveiled, along with top-selling comedian Gabriel "Fluffy" Iglesias and NBA legend Shaquille O'Neal.

Dates have not been scheduled for the star ceremonies. Recipients have two years to schedule star ceremonies from the date of selection.