Woman found dead of apparent overdose at homeless encampment in downtown LA

DOWNTOWN LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- A woman was found dead next to her dogs at a homeless encampment in downtown Los Angeles overnight.

It happened at an encampment on Huntley Drive and Third Street, according to the Los Angeles Police Department. She was found by others who live at the encampment around 8 p.m. Monday.

Animal services was called to the scene to pick up the woman's dogs after the woman, described as being in her 30s, died of an apparent overdose.

The call was initially reported as a dog attack, but police say the animals were not attacking - they just went without food for several days.