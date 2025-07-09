Hot car deaths: Experts provide tips, habits to form to keep children safe

CORONA, Calif. (KABC) -- As Southern California bakes during a summer heat wave, some areas are getting triple-digit heat. But if you think it's sweltering outside, remember, it's even worse inside your parked car.

In Corona, police recently rescued an infant who was left all alone inside a dangerously hot car.

On June 17, Corona police were called to a post office after a woman spotted an infant alone in a car.

"The temperature was about 92 degrees outside, but that led to a temperature inside of over 115 degrees," said Sgt. Robert Montanez with the Corona Police Department.

After a few minutes, the bystander called 911, and police arrived immediately.

"The doors were locked, and the windows were rolled up, so, fortunately, our officers acted quickly," Sgt. Montanez said.

Police broke open the window and grabbed the child in the back seat.

The 3-month-old recovered, but that isn't always the case in these situations. Last year, 41 kids died in hot cars in the U.S. This year, authorities have reported 13 child fatalities so far.

"In little children, their body temperatures rise three to five times faster than in an adult," said Amber Rollins-Reis, director of the nonprofit group Kids and Car Safety, which tracks data on hot car deaths.

Rollins-Reis said kids often get left in cars when busy parents get preoccupied.

"Every single parent out there has had a situation happen to them where they did lose awareness of the baby in the back seat," she said.

Her advice is to set up layers of protection. Put something you can't go without in your back seat, like your purse, your wallet or your computer. This will prompt you to always open that back door.

"This should happen every time, whether you have your kids with you or not," Rollins-Reis said.

Alternatively, try keeping a stuffed animal in the car seat. When you put your child in the seat, put the plushie up front. It's another reminder and a visual cue.

"These are simple, free things that you can do - habits you can form to keep children safe - and make sure that your family never has to suffer this devastation," she said.

In Corona, the infant's father said he just needed to step into the post office, but it took longer than expected. Police arrested him for child abuse. He made a bad call, and the same thing could happen if you get distracted.

"I can't imagine these parents would ever forget their cellphone in the car, they probably don't forget their wallet in the car, and yet we manage to forget a small defenseless child," Sgt. Montanez said.

It doesn't have to be a heat wave for tragedy to strike. Rollins-Reis said the first fatality of this year occurred on a day when it was just 60 degrees outside. The car got much hotter due to the greenhouse effect.

Kids and Car Safety said children also sometimes wind up trapped in cars when they climb in without the parents knowing. Their advice is to always lock your car, keep key fobs away from children and childproof your doorknobs.

Pets and elderly people should also never be left in an enclosed vehicle.