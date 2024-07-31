How to combat loneliness and stay connected when working from home

Millions of Americans are still working remotely post-pandemic, and while there are obvious advantages it can also be very isolating.

The COVID-19 pandemic shook up the traditional workplace.

A recent Upwork study found that in the next year, more than 36 million Americans will be working from home, an 87% increase from pre-pandemic levels.

"All of my jobs post-grad have been fully remote," 26-year-old Shea Corwin said.

It's all 27-year-old Erica Smith has ever known.

"That's where I started my career as well, just doing remote work," Smith said.

Corwin and Smith are colleagues at a text message marketing company. To foster teamwork, they often participate in what you might call a "virtual cubicle."

"We would have these working Zooms with like eight of us in Zoom. You're working through problems, working through your work for the day, but also just updating each other on our lives and day to day," Smith explained.

It's how Corwin and Smith forged a friendship. They enjoy the freedom and work-life balance, but sometimes feel disconnected.

"It definitely can be a bit lonely and isolating," Corwin said.

Psychiatrist Dr. Evita Limon-Rocha with Kaiser Permanente Riverside says feelings of loneliness impact women more in the workplace.

"We spend a lot of time working, and we need to feel fulfilled and happy and that we're kind of doing something meaningful," Limon-Rocha said.

A recent survey finds 80% of women in white-collar jobs say they feel socially isolated.

Many cite being overwhelmed and unsupported.

"We know that there's been an impact," Limon-Rocha said. "We know that there's been an increase in depression and anxiety."

Studies show building "workplace community" should be a shared by both employers and employees. It can be even more impactful for those who work remotely.

"The fundamental things you need for people to work together is for them to bond and to get along. We just got back from a company kickoff event in Vegas, and so that was life-changing," Smith said.

Limon-Rocha says people can help create connections using tools you already have - keep the camera on during meetings, participate in chats and try being as interactive as possible.

"If I want relationships with people at work, I have to sometimes push for that myself," Corwin said. "I mean, it worked with Erica. We're really good friends now. We hang out all the time, and we'll go work at a coffee shop together, but we'll also hang out in real life, too."

Whether in person or virtually, experts say initiating relationships can be daunting, but Smith says it's worth it when it works out.

"Say yes to the hangout after work, " Smith said. "It's really helped me to have friendships that will one day be at my wedding."