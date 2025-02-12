Oscars 2025: How and where to watch

LOS ANGELES -- We're less than a month away from the 2025 Oscars! You won't want to miss all the pre-show action on the red carpet, the 97th Academy Awards ceremony, and all the post-show excitement.
The "20/20" Oscars Special Edition with Robin Roberts is Friday, Feb. 28 on ABC at 8/7c. Watch as Robin Roberts sits down with this year's Oscar nominees
Watch "On The Red Carpet at the Oscars" on ABC starting at 3:30 p.m. ET/12:30 p.m. PT. on Sunday, March 2.
On The Red Carpet's George Pennacchio is teaming up with ABC News anchors Linsey Davis and Whit Johnson to welcome this year's Oscar nominees and presenters as they arrive on the red carpet.
Supermodel Roshumba Williams and KABC's Leslie Lopez will be joined by fashion expert Joe Zee to critique all the red carpet fashion.
The 97th Academy Awards will be held on Sunday, March 2, at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles.
The show will be broadcast live on ABC and is scheduled to begin at 7 p.m. ET/4 p.m. PT.
You can watch the Oscars on ABC.
Stream the Oscars live on Hulu or you can also watch on ABC.com, with authentication from your provider.
Yes! This is the first time the Oscars will be streamed live on Hulu.
Watch "On The Red Carpet After the Awards" on ABC after the ceremony, following the announcement for best picture.
On The Red Carpet's George Pennacchio will be live at the Governors Ball, WABC's Joelle Garguilo will be live at the Vanity Fair party, and KABC's Tony Cabrera will be live at the Elton John party.
And the fashion team will be back to reveal their best-dressed celebs of the day.
Emmy Award-winning hosts Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos are bringing the live fan favorite, "After the Oscars Show," back to the Dolby Theater.
Watch on Monday, March 3 at 9 a.m. ET.
All the best interviews with the Oscar nominees can be found in On The Red Carpet's three Oscar specials.
Here is where you can watch the first, "On The Red Carpet: And the Nominees Are..."
The second special begins airing in local markets on Feb. 15 and the third special airs on March 1.
Check your local listings, OnTheRedCarpet.com, and wherever you stream to watch.
