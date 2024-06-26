Hulu's "How I Caught My Killer" debuts season 2 trailer

True crime fans can dig into new, unique homicide cases and the clues left behind

True crime fans, "How I Caught My Killer" is back for season 2! All 10 episodes will premiere July 18 on Hulu.

"He just recorded his own murder."

True crime fans, this is your time. Hulu's series "How I Caught My Killer" is returning for season 2.

The series highlights real-life stories of unique homicide cases where victims left a case-breaking clue in the hopes that someone would find it and help solve the crime.

Each episode will feature in-depth interviews, archival footage and re-enactments to give audiences a new perspective on these crimes.

According to the official synopsis, "Every curated case details a complex portrait of a human being whose life was cut short by a killer that would have escaped justice if it hadn't been for the victim's own actions. Ultimately, the twists and turns of the investigations into these victim-solved crimes expose an awful truth in America today: our systemic failures as a nation all too frequently deny many citizens justice. Each episode forces us to confront the harsh reality that our system is blind to many underserved and invisible communities that make up a disproportionate percentage of the people who lose their lives to homicide every year."

All ten episodes of "How I Caught My Killer" will premiere July 18 on Hulu.

