Human remains found at Victorville home during fire investigation

VICTORVILLE, Calif. (KABC) -- Human remains were found at a home in Victorville during a fire investigation Tuesday evening, according to the San Bernardino County Sheriff's Department.

The bones were discovered May 27 after deputies responded to a shed fire behind a home on the 16500 block of Chia Court.

Firefighters discovered two suspected human mandibles.

While at the scene, the Sheriff's Specialized Investigations Division located additional suspected human bones.

All the remains were transported to the coroner's office where an autopsy will be conducted.

The San Bernardino County Sheriff's Department confirmed Friday those remains are from two people.

The identity of those remains has not been released.

Anyone with information regarding this case is urged to contact the Sheriff's Specialized Investigations at 909-890-4904. Callers wishing to remain anonymous should contact We-Tip at 1-800-78-CRIME (27463) or go to wetip.com.