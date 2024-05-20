Sheriff's detectives investigate human skeletal remains found at a property in Loma Linda

LOMA LINDA, Calif. (KABC) -- Sheriff's detectives continue investigating Monday after human skeletal remains were found at a property in Loma Linda over the weekend.

The video in the player above is our ABC7 Los Angeles 24/7 streaming channel.

The remains were discovered at a property in the 11400 block of San Timoteo Canyon Road just before 11:30 a.m. Sunday, according to investigators.

The recovered remains, which include various bones, will undergo an examination and autopsy to determine the identity of the deceased as well as the cause of death.

No further details were immediately known.

Anyone with information about this investigation is asked to call Det. Michael Roth with the San Bernardino County Sheriff's Specialized Investigations Divisions at (909) 890-4904. Callers can remain anonymous by calling the We-Tip hotline at (800) 78CRIME (27463) or www.wetip.com.