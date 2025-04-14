Hundreds evacuated from Tijuana city building during San Diego-area earthquake

A roundup of videos shows the multiple of experiences people had during intense shaking from a 5.2 earthquake that rattled Southern California and beyond.

TIJUANA (KABC) -- The 5.2 magnitude earthquake that struck near San Diego Monday morning jolted several parts of Baja California, including the cities of Tijuana and Rosarito.

Video shared with Eyewitness News shows about 700 people being evacuated from Tijuana's City Hall building. The city's mayor announced the building would be closed for the remainder of the day and would reopen Tuesday.

Rosarito Mayor Rocío Adame shared photos of the evacuations in her city.

Alcaldesa de Rosarito, Rocío Adame

There have been no reports of damage or injuries.

"The only damage we've had is some non-structural damage to masonry in some places, but nothing that puts the public at risk," read an announcement issued by Tijuana's Civil Protection Director José Luis Jiménez.